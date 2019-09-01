PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Monsoon storms moved through the Valley Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m., knocking down trees and knocking out power to thousands of customers.
The storms hit the valley first in the Apache Junction area, then moved through Queen Creek, Fountain Hills, north Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Mesa, Gilbert and Central Phoenix. By the time the storm made its ways to the West Valley, it was breaking up.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for major portions of the state until 11 p.m.
Due to the storm, parts of the Phoenix-metro area are without power. According to SRP and APS, almost 8,500 customers in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Mesa are without power. The main areas affected are:
• 1,262 customers from Alma School Road to Mesa Drive and McKellips Road to University Drive.
• 1,396 customers from Longmore Road to Center Street and McDowell Road to Brown Road.
• 2,199 customers from 44th Street to 56th Street and Thomas Road to Van Buren Street.
• 1,813 customers from Osborn Road to Thomas Road and Scottsdale Road to Hayden Road.
Early Sunday afternoon, the storms developed in the higher regions along the Mogollon Rim early in the afternoon.
Dr. Debera Butler was in Pine, Arizona earlier today and capture elks enjoying the rain that hit the area.
Around that time, storms were forming over the lower desert area east of Tucson.
Stick with Arizona's Family for updates on developing weather.