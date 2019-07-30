PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been a quiet monsoon until Tuesday.
Storms formed southeast of the Phoenix area and rolled into Queen Creek. Gilbert and then east Mesa saw some heavy rainfall.
[PHOTOS: East Valley rain moving west in Arizona]
The storm was so powerful it knocked over a massive tree onto a family's house near Gilbert and Brown roads in Mesa. Arizona's Family spoke exclusively with the people inside.
"I thought it was lightning," said Eric Litvak, who lives at the home.
"Everything on this wall fell. All the paintings fell, cut a hole through the roof and started raining inside the home," said Isabella, who was also inside at the time.
[WATCH: Massive tree falls on house in Mesa]
Litvak said it could have been worse.
"We're lucky it got held up by the branches," said Litvak.
Everyone was able to make it out of the home OK. Litvak said the property will need some work.
[RELATED: Ways to keep trees from falling over during monsoon storm]
"The yard really lost a lot of its character," said Litvak.
A different cell moved into the Apache Junction area around 4 p.m.
The storm moved west and drenched downtown Phoenix around 6 p.m.
[WATCH: Monsoon storm dumps heavy rain on downtown Phoenix]
However, the monsoon storm lost its punch as it moved toward the west Valley. Only a handful of gauges west of State Route 51 saw rain.
Rainfall totals
With the storm starting in the East Valley, that's where most of the rain has fallen. Mesa has the most at 0.83" with Apache Junction at 0.75".
[WATCH: Storms hit the East Valley]
Falcon Field received just more than half an inch of rain while Chandler received 0.31". Ahwatukee saw 0.28" of rain while Tempe saw 0.20".
The Phoenix Zoo got 0.16" while other parts of central Phoenix got around a tenth of an inch.
Power outages and delays
At the height of the storm, according to the Salt River Project, about 4,000 customers were without power in the East Valley.
More than 2,300 APS customers were without power at one time, the utility said.
The storm also sparked flight delays at Sky Harbor International Airport. As of 5:45 p.m. 17 delays were reported -- two departures and 15 arrivals.
Apache Junction and Gold Canyon are among the areas under a Flash Flood Warning that lasts until 8:30 p.m.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Phoenix metro area and much of southern Arizona until 1 a.m. Wednesday.
[FORECAST: Storms rolling in]
Parts of the southern Valley are under a blowing dust advisory until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
(2) comments
She rained good and wind hit strong in mesa. [scared]
Monsoon is a retards way of saying there is rain
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.