PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What could be the final storm of Monsoon 2019 brought a lot of wet weather on Thursday across the Valley.
Moving into the metro area just before 4 p.m., Buckeye and other parts of the West Valley received some fast-moving showers. Buckeye received nearly 0.3" of rain.
Arizona's Family received a picture from viewer Christina Girard who said the Dollar Tree store's roof fell in at 20th Street and Thomas Road.
Then a different patch of storms made its way through the East Valley, dumping rain on Tempe and Chandler.
The neighborhood near Main Street and Dobson Road received more than a half-inch of rain. Tempe saw a quarter-inch of rain and west Chandler saw 0.40" of rain.
The storms moved north, hitting north Phoenix and New River.
As for the official monsoon total at Sky Harbor Airport, 0.05" of an inch fell. With no rain likely for the next few days, that will mean Monsoon 2019 was the fifth-driest monsoon on record for Phoenix.