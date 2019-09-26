PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What could be the final storm of Monsoon 2019 brought a lot of wet weather on Thursday across the Valley.
Moving into the metro area just before 4 p.m., Buckeye and other parts of the West Valley received some fast-moving showers. Buckeye received nearly 0.3" of rain.
Arizona's Family received a picture from viewer Christina Girard who said the Dollar Tree store's roof fell in at 20th Street and Thomas Road.
“A few drips of water started coming form the ceiling, and everyone was like, ‘Uh-oh! Uh-oh!’ and a loud noise – boom, crash! The whole ceiling just came down right next to us while we were standing in line," Girard said.
Fortunately, the ceiling tiles, brackets, wires and roofing pieces didn't land on anybody, though it was close.
Then a different patch of storms made its way through the East Valley, dumping rain on Tempe and Chandler.
The neighborhood near Main Street and Dobson Road received more than a half-inch of rain. Tempe saw a quarter-inch of rain and west Chandler saw 0.40" of rain.
The storms moved north, hitting north Phoenix and New River, where a driver had to be rescued by a Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical crew shortly after 7 p.m.
E141 A-Shift responded to a man needing rescuing after his vehicle was overcome by flood waters. The crew found the man seated on his windshield, in moderate flowing water. Quick decision making and action by the crew, made this call have a happy ending. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/7572yn1gmJ— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) September 27, 2019
In New River, 1.5 inches of rain fell within an hour Thursday.
As for the official monsoon total at Sky Harbor Airport, 0.05" of an inch fell. With no rain likely for the next few days, that will mean Monsoon 2019 was the fifth-driest monsoon on record for Phoenix.