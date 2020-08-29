PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon means rain, dust storms, a change in the air… and migraines? This time of year, Dr. Rashmi Halker Singh, a headache neurologist for the Mayo Clinic, says she always hears from patients with weather-related migraines, including some in her personal life.

“I have a daughter who has migraines. She's a teenager, and I remember when she was about maybe around 10 or 11 she's like, ‘Mom, you know, I hate it when it rains,’” Dr. Singh said. “And I asked her why, and she said ‘Every time it rains, my head pounds.’”

While it's common to get a migraine during monsoon, the "why" is a bit harder to answer, and the doctor says there isn't a good scientific explanation.

“We've tried to study barometric pressure changes in migraine,” Dr. Singh said. “But, as you might imagine, it's very difficult to isolate that one factor as being the only variable.”

At the end of the day, migraines are a genetic problem, Dr. Singh said. A neurological disease and many things can trigger an attack.

“A lot of people have hormonal triggers. Some people talk to me about their food triggers. Some people talk to me about stress as being a trigger,” Dr. Singh added.

If you need some relief, a word to keep in mind is “S.E.E.D.S.” Dr. Singh says each letters stands for a strategy that can help you with your pain. That includes proper sleep, eating healthy, exercise, keeping a diary of how often you get a migraine, and stress management.

Dr. Singh says if you have a headache that keeps coming back, more than once or twice a week, it's a good idea to see a professional.