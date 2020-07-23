GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - She was a beloved teacher, a devoted mom, a kindhearted sister and daughter. It's been one year since Cathy Canez was killed when her vehicle got swept up in a flash flood along a creek near Globe.

Canez' sister Christine Diaz says the pain never goes away.

"She was awesome," said Diaz. "She was amazing, so kind, she was fun to be with and she had a great sense of humor. We feel like we were cheated."

Canez grew up in the Miami-Globe area and was a special education teacher at Miami High School. Her death hit the small community hard, but it also inspired friends, family and neighbors to take action to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Special ed teacher killed after being swept away in flash flood near Globe Catherine Canez, 52, of Miami, was swept away in the rushing waters and she did not survive. Her body was found about a mile downstream from the truck.

Lana Rose has known Canez since they were kids. Rose and some other classmates from high school recently launched a public service campaign in Canez' honor, called "Don't Drown, Turn Around." They've created an assortment of flyers, signs and PSA announcements warning Arizonans about the danger the monsoon brings, and why it's so important to stay away from creeks, washes and riverbeds when summer storms roll in.

"If people were aware, maybe it will save some lives," said Rose. "If it saves one life in her honor, it's worth it."

Every summer, numerous motorists are either stranded or swept away in rising floodwater, with many not realizing how much danger they're in until it's too late.

"Just 6 inches of water can take a person, and 2 feet of water can take a vehicle, truck or van," said Diaz. "It comes that fast, and as fast as it comes, it leaves that fast. You just have to be cautious and don't take chances. It's not worth it."