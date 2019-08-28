PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The monsoon arrived on Wednesday with a vengeance and brought heavy rain, lightning and strong winds into the Valley.
Rain was first spotted in Apache Junction.
Parts of east Mesa also got some rain, too, as the monsoon storm started to move in and grow. Chandler saw some blowing dust.
That's when flash floods were spotted in Scottsdale, Mesa, Paradise Valley and north Phoenix.
Roads have been flooded all over the Valley. Video from an ADOT camera showed that crews had to close the underpass near the Interstate 17 and Greenway road because of flooding.
People in the west Valley then got hammered by the rain.
Mesa saw the initial blast of rain and the neighborhood near University Dr. and 62nd Street got 1.06" of rain.
The storms then moved to the north part of town with north Phoenix near Seventh Street and Thunderbird getting 1.33" of rain. The heavy rain then moved to the west Valley, where 67th Avenue and Greenway saw more than than an inch of rain and El Mirage received 1.14".
There are still weather warnings in effect for pats of the north Valley, including Scottsdale, Phoenix, Peoria and Sun City.
Wind gusts have hit up to 50 mph with more torrential rain possible. Flash flood warnings are in effect until 2 a.m.
More than 16,000 Salt River Project power customers are without power as of 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
As of 10:15 p.m., more than 10,000 APS customers didn't have power.
One of the intersections was affected was Higley Road and Broadway Road. There was a crash that was likely affected by the rain and traffic signals not on. It appeared that no one was seriously hurt.
Dangers of lightning
Along with the rain and dust, the storms have also brought a lot of lightning.
The Phoenix Fire Department has reported they received at least three calls for house fires caused by lightning.
One lightning strike hit a palm tree in Paradise Valley that was in a backyard and crews were able to quickly contain it, Capt. Danny Gile with the Phoenix Fire Department said.
Another lightning strike, also in Paradise Valley, cause a brush fire in the backyard of a home but the flames didn't spread.
Those were just two of more than a dozen calls of possible house fires or tree fires due to lightning that happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters said no one was hurt.