(3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Weather Service is keeping a close eye on any rain that could hit the Woodbury Fire area because flash flooding in the burn scar is a huge concern.
"The Woodbury, it’s huge, almost 124-thousand acres," said NWS Meteorologist Marvin Percha. "So, it’s a significant size."
[WATCH: Possible rain could mean flash flooding in Woodbury Fire area]
The National Weather Service said people in the area should brace themselves for more potential problems. The Woodbury Fire burned most of the vegetation in the area. That vegetation was what soaked up rain.
"The biggest concern, of course, is the flooding down the creeks and washes, and it’s going to affect various communities," said Percha. "Our concern is the runoff will go into these creeks and these dry washes, and can do a number of things. It can wash out roads. It can trap people in the washes and near them."
He said there is potential for flash flooding in the area the rest of the monsoon season, and even areas outside the burn scar could be impacted.
"Just because this area in green is lower intensity, still doesn’t keep them out of the woods because the upstream area with high intensity. If the rain falls here, it will run off and impact these locations, including Tonto National Monument and Roosevelt Estates as well."
