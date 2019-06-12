PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona’s Weather Authority will present a 30 minute special Saturday, June 15 to make sure all Arizonans know what to expect before a potentially busy monsoon.
[SLIDESHOW: Best of Arizona's 2018 monsoon]
The special will be at 4:30 p.m. on both 3TV and CBS 5.
[RELATED: 20 places in the Phoenix-area likely to see worst monsoon damage]
Some of the key things you will learn from our monsoon primer include: Hidden Dangers during those storms, how to drive if you’re caught in the middle of a dust storm and the correlation between monsoon storms and women going into birth.
[WATCH: Stormiest ZIP codes in the Valley]
On top of that, Arizona’s Weather Authority will show you a new piece of storm fighting technology that will give you a unique perspective all summer long.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona monsoon]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.