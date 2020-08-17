PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Monsoon 2020 is the first for ADOT’s dust detection sensors, which have been placed along I-10 for a 10 mile stretch between Eloy and Picacho Peak. Sunday night's dust storm put them to the test.

That section of the I-10 is especially prone to wind and dust and has had several serious crashes. "In that section we have 13 visibility sensors" said Garin Groff, spokesperson for ADOT.

2020 monsoon is inaugural storm season for ADOT's dust detection system This will be the debut year for the Arizona Department of Transportation's new dust detection system that will operate on a 10-mile stretch of the I-10 from Eloy to Picacho Peak.

The sensors are placed every 1,000 feet for the first mile and then every 2 miles. "We can see exactly what's happening right where the vehicles are passing through this corridor," said Groff.

The sensors operate 24 hours a day and when enough dust kicks up to reduce visibility to a preset level along the I-10, the sensors are triggered. "Everything worked just as it was designed to work," said Groff.

Sunday night's dust storm reduced visibility to almost zero along the I-10 and the dust detection system went to work."The sensors activated the overhead message boards and warnings to let drivers know to slow down and also triggered the variable speed limit signs from 75 mph to 55 mph," said Groff.

The warning system also has a weather radar which is monitored by meteorologist at the National Weather service.

"It’s intended to give the meteorologist extra time for warning the area," said Groff.

ADOT will be adjusting a few of the cameras and keeping track of how things go to see what other improvements need to be made. They want drivers to remember to still be careful. "The system is not a replacement for common sense," said Groff.

ADOT does not want drivers to drive into a storm. If you see the giant wall of dust approaching, pull off to the side of the road or off at the nearest exit.

"Turn your lights off, take your foot off the brake and just wait out the storm," said Groff.