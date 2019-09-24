ROOSEVELT ESTATES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The same neighborhood that evacuated for five days during the Woodbury Fire is now cleaning up after a flash flood from the burn scar.
"It oozed a little bit about this far into the door, but fortunately, it missed all the carpet and stayed on the tile parts," said Jennifer Power, a Roosevelt Estates resident.
Monday's rainfall left a mess of muck and mud at Power's home.
Flood water rushed down from the mountains in the Tonto National Forest-- the same area hit by the Woodbury Fire earlier this summer.
The water went straight into Power's neighborhood and washed out a road.
Power said residents had been warned that the burn scar could cause flooding, but she had hoped they could avoid it.
There would be no such luck.
"I am just thankful I still have a home and that the stuff is minor-- it's fixable. And my animals and I got out OK. And we didn't lose anything that's irreplaceable," Power said.
Power's home is one of seven in her neighborhood that were affected by the flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
Power said several of the houses damaged are unoccupied part-time lake homes.
The National Weather Service said there is a moderate chance of more flooding through Thursday.