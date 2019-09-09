MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been five years since the historic flood near Emerald Park in Mesa, which damaged about 200 homes.
"It got all the way up to my door to the threshold, got all the way up to the threshold. We got sandbags right before it went in," recalled Danette Houston. "It didn't go into any of our cars because we were able to pull the cars up into the garage."
Other residents were not as lucky.
"The rain was coming up then it kept coming up, and it kept coming and coming and it didn't stop. And it went in the house, went in here, went into the garage," said Lynn Laskowski. "My husband had some pretty expensive office equipment in there, and it all got ruined and destroyed, and we had to take it apart and throw it away."
[RELATED: Mesa homeowners recall massive 2014 flood that caused widespread damage (Aug. 10, 2018)]
Laskowski remembered that her 93-year-old neighbor had to be taken out of her home through a window and wasn't able to live in her house for about three months.
"Something you don't want to re-live," Laskowski said.
[RELATED: Homeowners still harbor flood concerns 2 years after 'storm of the century' (Sept. 8, 2016)]
Since 2014, the City of Mesa has made several improvements to make sure a flood like that doesn't happen again.
The Emerald Acres Drainage Improvements Project has improved drains at Emerald Park, located at Harris Drive and U.S. 60, and within another basin on Hilton Avenue just east of Stapley.
[READ MORE: Mesa, agency partner to improve drains, avoid flooding (March 3, 2015)]
Four pumps have also been replaced along the U.S. 60 corridor with more planned for the future.
Cameras were added to various pump stations that interact with ADOT and SRP so flood activity can be monitored remotely.
There have also been 15 rain gauges added throughout the city and 20 drainage projects completed since the historic flood five years ago.
The City of Mesa released a statement:
"The City has taken several steps to improve extreme water mitigation since September 8th, 2014 when a historic high water incident impacted approximately 200 homes in Emerald Park, a neighborhood near US 60 and Stapley."