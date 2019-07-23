MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A public library is closed until further notice because of damage left behind by the monsoon.
Monday night's storm damaged the roof of the Power Square Mall, which houses Mesa Express Library, the City said on Tuesday.
There were several leaks that caused water damage to parts of the library. Photos show some water damage on a desk and soggy books.
[PHOTOS: Wind, rain and damage during first AZ monsoon storms of 2019]
Mesa officials say the library is closed while they assess the damage and get it repaired.
Library customers can return items to other Mesa Public Library branches. Some of the items that were on hold at the Mesa Express Library were damaged.
[RELATED: First dust and rain storm of monsoon 2019 hits Phoenix area]
The library said it is accepting donations of children’s books, magazines and DVDs and audio to replace the damaged items. They can be dropped off at the Red Mountain Library.
For more information, people can call 480-644-3100.
(1) comment
Thata, thata, thatsa all folks[scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.