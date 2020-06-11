PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a very important tool we use during the monsoon. It’s the alert data map from the Maricopa County Flood Control District. It is an easy-to-use Google map display that gives you real-time alerts.

"All our data overlays on the map. You can zoom in on your house or your neighborhood, look at rainfall amounts, look for water moving through washes,” meteorologist Daniel Henz said.

They have over 400 alert stations all over Maricopa County that let us know what areas are receiving the most rainfall.

“We are surrounded by mountains. We sit here in the valley,” he said. “The soil we have is conducive to runoff. If you in Florida and it rains 2 inches, no problem. But if it rains 1 to 2 inches of rain here, almost all the rain runs off.”

That runoff can cause some serious flooding here in the Valley, and that is why the Flood Control District is so important. During the monsoon, their staff monitors the gauges all across the Valley and alert areas that may have some flooding issues.

"We can provide them with the real-time flooding information and get that information to the decision-makers. They are getting the most accurate information as quickly as possible,” he said.

As the Valley continues to grow, the network continues to grow, and thank you to the Flood Control District staff for keeping us safe. For more information on monsoon safety, click/tap here.