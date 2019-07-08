PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The severity of monsoon varies greatly from minor dust storms to violent thunderstorms unleashing hail, lightning and heavy downpours.
"You want to make sure you are ready for any potential negative consequence from those storms," said Josh Hoffman with Arizona Game and Fish.
[WATCH: Officials offer safety tips for boaters caught in a monsoon storm]
If you do get caught on the water during a storm, don't panic. If there is time, pull your boat out of the water.
If you can't get your boat off of the water, find shelter in one of the many coves at the lake and wait until the storm passes.
"Get wet. Have a bit of an adventure out in the storm on the lake," said Hoffman. "It might be a better approach than trying to get off the water at the same time as everyone else."
Hoffman advises making sure everyone has on a life jacket in case someone gets knocked overboard or the boat capsizes and someone ends up in the water.
The main danger for boaters during a storm is lightning strikes.
"You want to get down in the bottom of your boat," said Hoffman when suggesting how to stay safe from lightning strikes. "You are the tallest thing out there on the surface of the lake. Stay down until the storm passes."
Hoffman also has tips for those paddle boarding or kayaking.
"You want to get to shore. Do not try to ride out a storm in a paddle craft," said Hoffman.
Game and Fish, MCSO, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and local law enforcement are all out on the water to assist you and help get you to safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.