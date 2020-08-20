MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Mesa woman got a rude awakening when lightning struck her home early Thursday morning. Evelyn Chavez said the bolt hit the tree next to her house and then jumped over just after 4 a.m.
The lighting did not spark a fire, but she said it shattered her bedroom window and shook the entire house, which is in the neighborhood southwest of Main Street and Horne. Her parents were asleep in that bedroom when it happened.
"There was glass all over their bed," Chavez said. "It was pretty scary."
Chavez said a shutter was torn off and the blinds were damaged, as well. Nobody was hurt.
The strike came amid some unusual early morning storm activity during a monsoon that's been anything but normal.
April Warnecke of Arizona's Weather Authority said there was some measurable rain in the East Valley, including Mesa and Chandler. Those storms were pushing west.
"We've also got some thunderstorm development to the north of us," Warnecke said shortly after 6 a.m. That cell was dropping some rain and also carried some cloud-to-ground lightning.
According to one forecast model, on-and-off showers were expected to linger through the morning, moving out of the Valley before noon. Some relatively strong storms are forecast in the high country this afternoon. Warnecke said the model shows them moving south and into the Phoenix area this evening.
"It still shows some activity hanging on during the overnight hours [into very early Friday]," she said, emphasizing that this was just from one forecast model. "Other models aren't showing this. It doesn't mean that's a lock. … We've got to be prepared for it because any storms that we see could be pretty strong like the ones we've seen over the last couple of days across our state."
According to the Chavez family, this is the second time lightning has struck the tree in the past three years. The family opted to have the tree cut down this morning.
"When lightning actually passes through the air ... it heats up the air to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is five times hotter than the surface of the sun," Kim Quintero of Arizona's Weather Authority explained from the scene. "So, the fact that there wasn't a fire that spark [is] pretty much a miracle."