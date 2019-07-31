PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monsoon storms are great if you like the rain, but the wild weather can also make homeowners cringe a little.
Sometimes all it takes is a gust of wind to cause major damage to your property, especially your roof.
Eat, sleep, roof and repeat. That’s how Mike Scott, the owner of Scott Roofing, will spend the next couple months left of the monsoon when customer calls are at their highest.
“It does not take an expert to know that you have roof damage. Visually you can check following a storm if anything has been blown out of place,” said Scott.
A visual inspection of your roof from the ground can help you spot missing and damaged shingles. You can also look for water stains on ceilings and walls inside your home.
“These shingle roofs will go 25 to 30 years, but here in the desert Southwest, they burn out quicker than they would in Ohio,” said Scott.
But how do you address the damage that’s not so obvious, before contacting a professional?
“A homeowner, as a stop-gap measure, can simply go down to the hardware store and get some polyurethane caulking, it might even stop the leak, but it’s not a long-term solution,” said Scott.
Scott warns patch up jobs are not long term, just something to hold you over until the storm passes.
But not everything is a do it yourself fix.
There is an easy way to test to see if you’ve fixed a leaky roof without having to wait until the next rainfall, said Scott.
“You just bring a hose up, as old school as that sounds, you let it go. Ask someone to stay inside the house and ask them, ‘Hey, is it still leaking?’” said Scott.
But again, if you want to nail the job the first time around, Scott says to call a professional.
You can check Arizona Registrar of Contractors for a list of licensed roofers.
