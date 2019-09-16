PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – As Monsoon 2019 technically draws to a close – Sept. 30 is the last day of the season if you’re going by the calendar – Mother Nature rolled with a storm, complete with a light show.
Nearly 2,000 APS customers in Buckeye lost power shortly after 7 p.m. The utility hoped to have everybody back up and running by 10:10 p.m. The boundaries of the outage were Broadway to Monroe and Oglesby Road to Miller Road.
That number was down to fewer than 400 by 8:45 p.m.
Another 2,000 customers in Avondale lost power at about 8:30 p.m., as the storm moved east. The boundaries there were Van Buren Street to Lower Buckeye Road and Litchfield Road to Fourth Street.
There was also some flooding in the area of State Route 85 and Southern Avenue, and at the Interstate 17 underpass on Peoria Avenue.
Peoria Avenue at I-17 NB & SB: The road is closed under the bridge due to flooding. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/zOjbaUXVDX— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 17, 2019
According to Arizona's Weather Authority, the West Valley saw hail and winds up to 50 mph.
Buckeye saw 2.44 inches of rain in just under 80 minutes. Palo Verde has seen nearly an inch as of 9 p.m. Goodyear received .28" of rain with Litchfield Park getting 0.16".
The rain kept going east, hitting north Phoenix and then made its way to Tempe.
Royal Norman said the cell over Buckeye is moving rather slowly, which is why the area has gotten so much rain.
"Mother Nature just giving us a great lightning show out here," said Ashlee DeMartino who was in Storm Commander heading west on I-10.
With a couple of exceptions, this has been a quiet monsoon, to say the least, with little storm activity.
Paul Horton said monsoon 2019 is the second driest on record right now.