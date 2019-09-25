BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valley saw didn't see much weather during the day Wednesday and it wasn't until nighttime that the monsoon flexed its muscles.
The storms started to develop in the far West Valley.
People in Goodyear and Buckeye saw quite the lightning show.
One Buckeye neighbor has seen more than three quarters of an inch of rain, as of 9 p.m.
A Flash Flood Warning that includes Buckeye has been extended until 12:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Just after 9 p.m. the storm brought showers to parts of Laveen, Tolleson and west Phoenix.
Parts of the Valley could see winds up to 60 miles per hour and possibly hail.