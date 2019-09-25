BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valley didn't see much weather through the day Wednesday, but during the nighttime and into Thursday morning the monsoon flexed its muscles.
The storms started to develop in the far West Valley.
People in Goodyear and Buckeye saw quite the lightning show.
One Buckeye neighbor has seen more than nearly an inch of rain, as of 7 a.m.
A Flash Flood Warning that includes Buckeye was extended until 12:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Just after 9 p.m. the storm brought showers to parts of Laveen, Tolleson and west Phoenix.
Rain continued into the West Valley around 3 a.m. Thursday morning and more is expected throughout the morning commute, especially on the I-10 heading into and out of Phoenix.
A Flood Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the West Valley including Goodyear and Buckeye until 7:15 a.m. and for Surprise until 7:30 a.m.
Parts of the Valley could see winds up to 60 miles per hour and possibly hail when storms develop.