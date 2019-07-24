PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There's something about the monsoon that gets the bugs "in the mood."
Experts said you'll likely see Palo Verde beetles, scorpions, and tarantulas creeping around your yard, but not with the intent to bug you. It's mating season for them, and you might be in their way.
"It's the rain. It's the humidity. You know, love is in the air so to speak," said Tom Taylor who owns The Bug Guardian, a Valley pest prevention company out of Tempe.
"A lot of activity you're going to see is at night," he explained.
[WATCH: Arizona monsoon storms bring out creepy critters looking for love]
John Shiffer sent Arizona's Family a video of a scorpion walking on a patio after this morning's heavy downpour with the caption, "The rain is flushing out the critters in the northwest. So watch your step."
As for the Palo Verde Beetle, the ugly, giant flying beetles that look like cockroaches, Taylor said to expect to see them this time of year, especially if you have Palo Verde trees. The beetles immerse themselves into tree roots and eat them before maturing into the monsoon monsters that can be as big as the palm of your hand.
"They just look intimidating, but they're totally harmless and they're not going to come at you," said Taylor. "They can fly. Usually, they won't fly at you."
He suggested staying away from them.
"Just let it do its thing," said Taylor. "It's not going to chase you down. It's totally harmless."
He added that they don't live very long after mating.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona monsoon 2019]
As for scorpions and tarantulas, Katelyn Garcia, an education and outreach coordinator with the Phoenix Herpetological Society in North Scottsdale, said it's best to leave them alone if you see them.
"The tarantulas and scorpions do have venom, but if you're not allergic to venom, like bee stings, then most likely you'll be just fine," said Garcia.
(2) comments
":Bug lights" are expensive. All you need is a non-white, or non blue light bulb- bugs can't see non blue or non white light. I used a Sharpie in yellow or green to color my bulbs and it worked. I did the same to the lens of a flash light so I don't get bombarded with flying things at night- it really works, try it.
It's a bugs life. [scared]
