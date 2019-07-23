VALLEYWIDE (3TV/CBS 5) -- There was rain and a lot of wind, knocking down trees all across the Valley.
Elisabeth Brockway got to see how powerful Monday night's monsoon storm was, up close and personal.
A palm tree came crashing down on her neighbor's truck, near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.
High winds snapped the palm tree like a toothpick.
[PHOTOS: Wind, rain and damage during first AZ monsoon storms of 2019]
"First, I heard a real loud noise," Brockway said. "It was like a crash or a crack, and then I heard a bang. There was a lot of lightning and very, very strong winds. I never thought it was a palm tree falling on a truck."
[WATCH: Palm tree falls on truck in Phoenix]
Another palm tree fell on top of a carport in Tempe.
High winds ripped part of the roof off of a Phoenix apartment building.
[RELATED: First dust and rain storm of monsoon 2019 hits Phoenix area]
One of the more dangerous scenes was in central Phoenix near 12th Street and Highland Avenue, where a power line went down.
Phoenix Fire Capt. Danny Gile said that downed power lines can be a big problem during the monsoon and people need to know what to do if they come across one.
"You obviously want to stay well away from the power lines," he said. "If they hit the ground, they can actually energize ground around it by 10 to 20, even 30 feet away from the power lines, so stay far away from them if you can."
[RELATED: Mesa Express Library closes due to monsoon storm damage]
Fire crews said with more storms expected this week, everyone needs to take precautions, especially after seeing the kind of damage that can be done.
"I've never seen anything like this before," said Brockway. "Not in Arizona."
(1) comment
It bent the truck, shook my brain and rattled me up.[scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.