GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Monday night's fatal flood flood in Globe shows how quickly storms can trigger dangerous or deadly flash floods.
Last August, we saw it at the Havasupai campgrounds. The popular spot flooded out, and hundreds of tourists had to be evacuated. Two years ag in Payson, 10 family members were killed in a flash flood at a swimming hole at Water Wheel.
"It can be raining 20 miles away and create a problem here," said Johnny Holmes, the search and rescue coordinator with the Gila County Sheriff's Office.
Holmes said, in the event of a flash flood, stay out of washes and creeks.
"Don't put yourself in that harm because if it rolls, the car could be washed out, the ground could be washed up from underneath you, you don't know," he said.
The National Weather Service says anytime they see an inch of rain within an hour, they start to be concerned. And they had issued a flash flood warning Monday night in the Globe area.
"If you can get to the side, get on high ground," Holmes said. "Don't move, sit there on high ground and wait until the storm dissipates."
