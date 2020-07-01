PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - They're not just our pets, they’re members of the family and they can react to a storm the same way we do.

"They tend to get very, very scared and try to hide and so you might find them hiding in different places in your house," said Dr. Melissa Thompson, vice president of medical operations at Arizona Humane Society.

The stress and anxiety are from the noise caused by winds, thunder and bright lightning strikes, which sometimes leads to destructive behavior, loud crying, whining and even your pet trying to escape.

"They get out of the yard or loose gate and that is when we see dogs getting hit by cars or lost on the street," said Dr. Thompson.

There can be medical problems after a monsoon. The main concern is valley fever caused by a fungus found in our soil that after big storms becomes air bourne and is easy for pets to inhale.

"The fungus can go into their bones, causing limping and pain. In severe cases, seizures, because it gets into the brain. It can get in the eyes and cause infection or on the skin and cause wounds in the skin,” said Dr. Thompson.

It is treatable if caught early. There are a few things you can do to keep your pet calm.

"Some pets have the TV or radio on so they don't hear sounds going on outside," said Dr. Thompson.

You can use a white noise machine to drown out the sounds too.

"Things like a thunder-shirt, the wraps go around your dog and it's like giving them a hug," said Dr. Thompson.