MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a powerful storm that packed quite a punch. Heavy wind, rain and dust rolled through the Valley Monday night, knocking down trees and forcing power outages in a number of neighborhoods.

"It reminded me of a tropical storm, when a Hurricane first hit," said Mesa resident Eli Parham. "Like it touched land, then the strong wind, lightening and rain. That's what it reminded me of."

The East Valley got hit the hardest. A massive tree was uprooted at the Superstition Springs Golf Course, near Power Road and Baseline Road.

A viewer sent in video of a palm tree catching fire near Val Vista and McDowell after a lightning strike.

Over at Mesa Community College, a 24-hour COVID-19 testing site was in shambles, with crumpled tents and tables blown across the parking lot.

Shahonie Gant woke up to extensive damage at the Julia Apartments in Mesa, off Broadway Road and Country Club Drive. Her car was trapped under a carport, that had been blown over in the storm. The force of the wind pushed a metal post over. Several vehicles were badly damaged, but somehow Gant's car avoided serious damage.

"If I was parked 2 to 3 inches more back, my car would have been smashed," said Gant. "I thank God I parked further up because whoever is in this car - they're going to be really upset."