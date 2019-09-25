sandbags
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - East Valley cities want to remind their residents there are free sandbags available for them to protect their property from flash flooding. 

The City of Apache Junction and Superstition Fire & Medical District are offering sandbags at the following locations around the clock. People will have to bring their own tools to fill their own bags. 

• Fire Station 261: 1135 W. Superstition Blvd. Apache Junction

• Fire Station 262: 3955 W. Superstition Blvd. Apache Junction 

• Fire Station 264: 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 Gold Canyon 

City of Mesa has "fill your own sandbags" at the following Mesa fire stations:

• Fire Station 202: 830 S. Stapley Dr. 

• Fire Station 204: 1426 S. Extension 

• Fire Station 205: 730 S. Greenfield

• Fire Station 209: 7035 E. Southern 

• Fire Station 212: 2430 S. Ellsworth 

Pre-filled bags are available at: 

• Transportation Building: 300 E. 6th St. 

• East Mesa Service Center: 6935 E. Decatur 

 

