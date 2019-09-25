APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - East Valley cities want to remind their residents there are free sandbags available for them to protect their property from flash flooding.
The City of Apache Junction and Superstition Fire & Medical District are offering sandbags at the following locations around the clock. People will have to bring their own tools to fill their own bags.
• Fire Station 261: 1135 W. Superstition Blvd. Apache Junction
• Fire Station 262: 3955 W. Superstition Blvd. Apache Junction
• Fire Station 264: 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 Gold Canyon
City of Mesa has "fill your own sandbags" at the following Mesa fire stations:
• Fire Station 202: 830 S. Stapley Dr.
• Fire Station 204: 1426 S. Extension
• Fire Station 205: 730 S. Greenfield
• Fire Station 209: 7035 E. Southern
• Fire Station 212: 2430 S. Ellsworth
Pre-filled bags are available at:
• Transportation Building: 300 E. 6th St.
• East Mesa Service Center: 6935 E. Decatur