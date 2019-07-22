PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At last, a monsoon storm has arrived.
What started as a dust storm in Casa Grande on Tuesday brought grit, rain and wind to the Valley.
[CHECK IT OUT: Phoenix area radar]
[WATCH: Dust storm hits Gilbert]
[WATCH: Downed tree in Chandler]
The storm knocked out power to thousands of people in downtown Phoenix and the East Valley.
[READ MORE: Over 10,000 customers without power in Phoenix area]
At around 9 p.m., it was east Mesa that was getting the most rain.
[PHOTOS: Wind, rain and damage during first AZ dust storm of 2019]
Other parts of the Valley were getting some rain and sprinkles but so far, no measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor, where the official rain gauge is for Phoenix.
