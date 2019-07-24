PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many commuters will wake up to wet roads Wednesday morning as early morning storms make their way through the Phoenix area.
Showers and thunderstorms began to develop near Queen Creek around 1:20 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
[WATCH: Early morning rain in Phoenix area]
[VIDEO: Rain coming down in central Phoenix]
The showers are coming with brief heavy downpours from .5" to 1" and possible winds up to 40 mph, the National Weather Service said.
[RADAR: Check to see if your neighborhood is seeing rain]
The rain is continuing to move in a northwest direction, soaking most of the East Valley and Phoenix area.
[RELATED: Check the latest forecast from Arizona's Weather Authority]
Phoenix Sky Harbor picked up its first measurable rainfall of the monsoon with .04" so far, according to the National Weather Service. That ties the for the 10th latest first day of measurable rainfall for Phoenix since 1896.
[SLIDESHOW: Phoenix area covered by rain from overnight storms]
Early morning commuters will want to drive with caution as most of the Valley freeways are covered with rain.
[RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your neighborhood?]
A lot of water - some standing - was seen at the U.S. 60 and Mountain View Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
These rain showers come after Monday's storm which brought Phoenix the first dust storm of 2019 and some measurable rain.
[RELATED: First dust and rain storm of monsoon 2019 hits Phoenix area]
On Tuesday, a Flash Flood Watch was issued for Maricopa County from 3 p.m. to midnight. However, most of the rain stayed east of the Phoenix area.
4:55 a.m. MST: #Phoenix Sky Harbor finally registered measurable rainfall this monsoon season at 0.04" so far! This ties for the 10th latest first day of measurable rainfall for #Phoenix since 1896. Brief downpours up to 0.5" gusty winds possible with these storms. #azwx #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/hw3dlOJe2X— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 24, 2019
Rain just keeps coming down all over Phoenix (and the metro area) ... #aztraffic #PHXtraffic #monsoon2019 pic.twitter.com/gAG5KjIFay— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 24, 2019
2:15 am MST: If you woke up to thunder, you weren't dreaming! Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to develop across south central Arizona including the #Phoenix metro this evening. Brief heavy downpours up to 1" & 40 mph gusts possible. #azwx #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/6gaaE8aPBd— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 24, 2019
1:20 am MST: Isolated showers and even a couple of thunderstorms are developing across south central Arizona tonight as a weak disturbance moves west. Brief heavy downpours up to 0.5” & wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with these cells. #azwx #monsoon pic.twitter.com/YpVNGOfc64— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.