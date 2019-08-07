PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – We’re halfway through the 2019 monsoon and we’re finally seeing something resembling the wall of dust we are used to seeing every summer.
Blowing dust is blowing toward the Phoenix area from the west.
While not as massive and blinding as we’ve seen in the past, the blowing dust had visibility down to about a mile in some areas, according to the Arizona’s Family news helicopter.
And a boater who was attempting to get back to the Tempe Town Lake marina is OK after the boat turned over due to strong winds, according to Tempe Fire Department.
This is really only the second significant dust event of the season. The National Weather Service issued a Dust Advisory. It has only issued one Dust Storm Warning this year.
By this time in the season, we've usually seen more dust storms -- ones that hold together as they blow over the Valley.
