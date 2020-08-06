PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will come as no surprise to anyone that the drought conditions around Arizona are getting worse as Monsoon 2020 continues to be hot and dry. Most of the reporting stations around Arizona have received less rain than average. In northern Arizona, most cities are running at about 50% of the average. In Phoenix, our official station at Sky Harbor Airport has only received 1/10th of an inch of rain. We're well over an inch behind on our monsoon moisture.
The state started 2020 with "severe" drought, as listed by the U.S. Drought Monitor, in northeast Arizona. That trend has continued right into the summer. However, in just the past couple of months, with the monsoon gone missing, much of the state has seen worsening drought conditions. There are many drought indices we can look at. The U.S. Drought Monitor tends to be a more "short term" drought report. For instance, it is in no way tracking the "mega-drought" that many climatologists think we've been in for 30 years or more.
Still, the latest map is informative. It now shows that metro Phoenix is included in an area listed as severe drought. In fact, about 26% of Arizona is included in the severe drought designation and 82% of the state is in moderate or severe drought. Just three months ago, Arizona was 80% drought-free.
This trend looks like it's going to continue this summer, and in the long-term, could also trend dry in the fall and winter. Certainly, we need to keep a close eye on our drought situation for the rest of 2020. That will set up our water situation for much of 2021.