PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As the monsoon quickly approaches, you will hear plenty about flash flooding.
Sometimes the wording of the warnings can get confusing, so Arizona’s Weather Authority wants to help prepare you before the monsoon starts.
[VIDEO: Monsoon 2019: Preparing for flash floods in Arizona]
Flash flooding happens every summer and can be deadly, so that is why these warnings are so important.
You may hear us talk about a flash flood watch.
[RELATED: Monsoon 2019: Tempe starts prepping early with 'Operation Sandbag']
That means conditions are favorable for flash flooding but it does not mean it is happening right this second.
The one you really should be concerned about is the flash flood warning.
This means flash flooding is happening or will occur soon. Be sure to get to higher ground and avoid flooded roads when you hear this warning.
