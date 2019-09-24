PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Remnants of Monday's storm can still be seen all over the place, from trees down to rising water along streets and washes.
But Phoenix streets didn't stay flooded for long, thanks to a unique storm clean-up truck called the Vactor.
Crews will pull up, then suction up all the water around them.
Jarvis Thues is a Vactor truck operator.
"It doesn't take no time at all, maybe 15 minutes," said Thues. "You can suck up all this water then move to the next side and do the same thing, and it's off to the next location."
The Vactor truck can hold about 1,500 gallons of water.
When the storage tank is full, crews will take the water to a nearby water facility, then come back for more.
Heather Murphy, with Phoenix's Street Transportation Department, said that when a big storm produces a lot of water in a short time, the City's drainage system can't always handle it all.
"A lot of times leaves and garbage will gather and not allow the drains to work properly, so they need to go and take care of that," Murphy said. "The Vactor comes in handy with those bigger jobs."
"It's a pretty strong vacuum," said Thues. "You don't want to get your arm caught in there."
The Phoenix Street Transportation Department has four Vactor trucks that have been working around the clock since Monday.
They're now on standby for the next storm.