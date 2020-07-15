PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After more than 190,000 acres scorched, the Bush Fire was one of the largest wildfires in Arizona history. Now 100 percent contained, the burned-out forest and blackened hills raise a new concern.
"Wildfire that big is really going to modify the soil and really enhance the route for flash flooding anytime we get heavy rainfall," said Jaret Rogers, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
The National Weather Service is concerned about the potential for flooding, especially as we start to see more thunderstorms as we head deeper into the monsoon.
"Some of the areas that we're really concerned with are like Tonto Basin, areas along State Route 188, and then (State) Highway 87, as well Beeline Highway up near Jakes Corner, Sleigh Creek, those areas. So it's a pretty large area that could potentially be a heightened risk for flash flooding," said Rogers.
The National Weather Service is working closely with other agencies and partners in the area to assess the flood risk.
"Typical thunderstorm that we may not issue a flash flood warning for in other years we may have to be certainly more cautious and concerned about the potential for flooding with that and some cases that could cause us to be a little more aggressive issue flash flood watches and warnings," said Rogers.
Just south of the Bush Fire burn scar is the Woodbury and Sawtooth burn scars that will also be areas of potential flooding during the monsoon. The runoff from all these areas will bring the danger of debris flows.
"So these debris flows can contain, not only water but vegetation like bushes, burned out trees and things like that could impact structures and those can get swept away and added in the waters as well," said Rogers.
And when those floodwaters flow, it doesn't take much to sweep you or your car away.
"It's a lot less than people realize, usually like 6 to 12 inches of flowing water is enough to start getting dangerous, especially for smaller cars," said Rogers.
As Mother Nature starts to bring in the storms, Rogers wants Arizonans to be aware.
"Stay alert and vigilant, especially residents up in the areas close to the wildfires in the burn scars to pay attention to the National Weather Service watches and warnings," said Rogers.