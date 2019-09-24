PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's all fun and games until you get sick.
Take it from Frank LoVecchio, a toxicologist with Banner Poison and Drug Information Center at Banner Health.
We've seen videos of it all over the place after Monday's widespread storms. While you and I might see people having a blast, LoVecchio sees something less fun.
"I look at it and see the water, 'Oh my God, there's bacteria in there," he said.
That's true of even the most harmless-looking water. Mosquito-borne illnesses aside, there are other genuine dangers.
"When we have lots of water come down, it goes into our sewers and then our sewers overflow. So, anything that you flushed the night before is in that water today," LoVecchio explained.
From urine to feces, to cleaning products to hazardous waste, you never know for sure what your kids are splashing around in.
Floodwaters are also a paradise for bacteria, especially the kind carrying diarrheal diseases, LoVecchio said.
"If some water goes into your mouth, just a little bit of bacteria can cause hepatitis A, cholera, clostridium -- all of these bad bacteria. And some bacteria can kill you," he said.
Kids are especially vulnerable.
"I get a little upset when I see kids playing in the neighborhood and playing in the water, and I see it just kind of flowed from someplace else," LoVecchio told Arizona's Family.
The worst thing a parent can allow their child to do is run barefoot through floodwaters. If they have a cut or open wound, bacteria in the water can cause a severe infection.
"You get nausea, vomiting, diarrhea as you try to go back to your normal state," said LoVecchio.
