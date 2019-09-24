TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Crews from two cities were called out to rescue a man who was trapped on top of his truck in a flowing wash Monday evening.
Units from Avondale Fire and Medical teamed up with the Buckeye Fire Department's technical rescue crew for the operation at 411th Avenue and Salome Highway, which is south of Interstate 10 about an hour west of Phoenix.
[PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding in Phoenix, surrounding areas]
"Units encountered an adult male perched on the hood of his truck in a wash with heavy amounts water flowing through the wash," according to Deputy Chief Ben Avitia of Avondale Fire and Medical. "Access was challenging due to localized flooding, and the waters were rising quickly around the flooded truck."
Photos from the scene show the man's truck sitting on an angle in the wash with the fast-flowing water washing over its hood.
Avondale Fire and Medical used one of its ladder trucks to reach the man. Photos show them lowering a straight ladder from the rig's bucket to the partially-submerged pickup.
No injuries were reported.