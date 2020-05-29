PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona's Weather Authority is counting down the days until Monsoon 2020, which starts June 15.

Arizona's Weather Authority teamed up with the Flood Control District of Maricopa County to bring you the most up-to-date information ahead of the summer storms. The District was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding in the county. FCD provides real-time flood alert maps for everyone in the Valley. The meteorologists of Arizona's Weather Authority use it, too.

The District also has a variety of tools and resources to help keep you informed and prepared for Monsoon 2020.

🡕 Maricopa.gov/monsoon

Some of the informative stories you will see in this year's special include:

How our team of meteorologists forecasts the monsoon;

How first responders will answer water calls during the COVID-19 pandemic; and

An update about the dust storm sensors on area freeways.

