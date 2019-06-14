PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Our Arizona's Family Weather Team has a new tool to help report the weather when storms roll in.
This season we will roll out Storm Commander, an SUV that is packed with a ton of gadgets.
It has five cameras, a weather censor that measures winds, temperatures, and a barometer.
There is also a rain bucket that can let us know how much rain is received in a certain area.
This will be our first line of defense when a storm rolls in, if we see a dust storm forming we will send Storm Commander to get the first shot of the storm for our viewers.
If a storm is in your neighborhood, you can bet Storm Commander will be there.
We will highlight this new weather tool on our weather special Monsoon 2019 on Saturday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m.
