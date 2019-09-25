APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some families in Apache Junction aren't taking any chances after they watched some of their stuff wash away in Monday's storm.
Krista Betts lives with roommates near Cortez Road and Foothill Street.
[WATCH: People in Apache Junction worried about next storm following flooding]
On Wednesday, she shared a video of water rushing out of the wash and through their front yard. She said the fast-moving flash floodwaters moved the child's playset to the other side of the yard and sent other belongings blocks away.
"Honestly, I've never seen it that bad," said Betts. "It was crazy, and then it started coming in the house. The house flooded at least 2 inches of water inside the house. We had to rip up all the flooring."
Betts and her roommates spent today dealing with all the inside flood damage.
She feels more prepared in case another flash flood hits the area.
"I'm a little nervous, but not as much of a wreck that I was when it was happening. It was just no words when you just see that rush of water coming through your property," said Betts.
Tuesday, they grabbed dirt from a mound a few blocks away near Cortez and Tepee. City of Apache Junction employees spent the last two days clearing the road that was covered in silt from the flowing wash and piling it on the side of the road.
Betts and her roommates used that dirt to fill holes created by the floodwater, and build a 2-foot berm in front of the house.
The intersection of Cortez and Tepee was impassible Monday.
The wash overflowed, pushing silt all over the road, knocking over a stop sign and even a Do Not Cross When Flooded sign. The City of Apache Junction Police commander Arnold Freeman shot video of when it was flooded.
"This is the worst storm damage we've experienced," said Freeman.
He urged people in Apache Junction to take flood watches and warnings seriously.
"Be prepared for an emergency, be prepared for a power outage, and be prepared to be at home for a while if they get stuck in an area that's caught between two washes and you can't leave," he said.
The City of Apache Junction said you can fill your own sandbags here.