PHOENIX (Arizona's Weather Authority) -- This will be the debut year for the Arizona Department of Transportation's new dust detection system that will operate on a 10-mile stretch of the I-10 from Eloy to Picacho Peak.

“This section of the I-10 is especially prone to wind and dust," said Garin Groff, public information officer for ADOT.

It is also a stretch that a number of crashes have happened. So ADOT began to look at safety in the area.

"This really was a natural area for us to try out this prototype system," Groff said.

There are 13 visibility sensors operating 24 hours a day and when enough dust kicks up to reduce visibility to a pre-set level along the I-10, sensors will cause signs to show a reduced speed limit.

"Sensors trigger various speed limit signs to start to reduce the speeds," Groff said.

The signs are placed every 1000 feet for the first mile and then every 2 miles. The signs can change the 75 mph speed limit to as slow as 35 mph. With sensors feeding real time data to ADOT, they can also alert employees to update overhead message boards along the I-10 to let drivers know about the hazardous conditions ahead.

"At ADOT we will be able to operate overhead message boards all the way between Phoenix to Tucson," said Groff.

The warning system also includes a weather radar which lets ADOT look out 30-40 miles to see if storms have the potential to kick up dust.

"Numerous cameras are in the area so operators at the traffic operations center can observe conditions in real time," said Groff.

You don't want to drive into a dust storm if you don't have to. ADOT advises drivers to pull to the side or off the nearest exit and stop and wait out the storm.

For more tips on dust storm driving safety visit: www.pullasidestayalive.org