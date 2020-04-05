Warm, sunny, dry but windy for the start of the week. Winds will be breezy to gusty Monday afternoon, with southwest gusts of 15 to 20 mph in the Valley.In the mountains, wind gusts will be in the 35 mph to 45 mph.
A cooling trend begins Monday, ahead of a low pressure system that's set to bring rain and snow to Arizona.
Rain may start as early as Tuesday for northwestern Arizona, with Valley rain chances beginning by Wednesday and lasting through Thursday.
In the mountains, snow levels will drop to about 6000 feet Wednesday with one to two inches of snow possible above 7000 feet through Friday morning.
Models are showing the storm to weaken as it moves into Arizona, meaning rainfall totals will be low, less than a quarter of an inch in the Valley and about a half an inch in the mountains.
There's a potential for isolated thunderstorms with small hail, and even a cold air funnel cloud can't be ruled out.
By Friday afternoon, the storm will move east out of Arizona. A drying trend is expected for next weekend.
Temps will drop around the Valley to the low 80s Monday and Tuesday, the mid 70s Wednesday and the upper 60s on Thursday.