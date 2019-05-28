PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - American Red Cross volunteers are lending a helping hand to those in the Midwest impacted by the tornadoes and flooding.
Volunteers from the Northern and Southern Arizona Chapters of the Red Cross left on Tuesday to go to Oklahoma. Once there, they'll be in a van so they can drive to where help is needed most. They'll provide clean-up kits to storm survivors and give them meals and supplies.
The entire state of Oklahoma is under a state of emergency as the rivers rise due to the storms. There were nine shelters open, and 125 people stayed in them on Monday night, the Red Cross said.
An American Red Cross volunteer from the Phoenix area, James Anderson, will be flying to Little Rock, Arkansas, on Wednesday and will be in the state for two weeks. Anderson is trained in technology and will provide survivors with laptops, printers, smartphones and WiFi, the Red Cross said.
"So hopefully by tomorrow when I get there, there will already be computers, that I can start issuing them, assisting people with getting set up and using the work, using the equipment," said Anderson.
Even though they've lost everything, Anderson said survivors are usually upbeat since they are thankful they are still alive.
"When I do deal with victims of disaster, I try to be real positive with them, ask them what I can help, do they need water, do they need a snack, blanket, etc. That really helps that someone cares about them," said Anderson.
The Red Cross said it has more than 600 trained disaster workers in the Midwest providing shelter, food, clothing, supplies and other relief support for those in need.
The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. You can help people affected by disasters like tornadoes, floods and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. You can do that by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
