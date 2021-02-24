A series of storm systems continues to line up for Arizona. The bad news is not much in the way of precipitation is expected around the state as these storms pass by. Tonight, a dry cold front will move into the state and winds will pick up in western Arizona. By Thursday afternoon, it will be rather breezy around the Valley. But no rain or snow is expected with this system, just a temperature drop in the range of 10 degrees from Wednesday to Thursday.
Temperatures will be around 70 Thursday afternoon, low-70s on Friday and mid-70s on Saturday. Then another dry storm system will whisk by Arizona bringing breezy and cooler temperatures for Sunday. We’re forecasting highs around 70. Next week we should see temperatures settle in the mid-70s. No rain is in the 7-day forecast at this point. We’ve taken out the chances for Sunday, which were low to begin with. And we’re still watching for the potential for a storm the first week of March. But even that looks like its fading at this point.
An update on our rainfall status for Phoenix. We’re behind with no measureable rain this month. Currently Sky Harbor Airport has recorded .68 hundreths of inch of rain. That’s about an inch below normal. The outlook for March is really not much better. At this point, the trend is for above average temperatures and below average rain and snow.