APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Apache Junction was hit hard with rain Monday, flooded roads and homes.
"It has come up into the yard before but not anything like this," said Charlotte Hines, who lives near Superstition Boulevard and Mountain View Road.
The 77-year-old said when she woke up Monday morning, the storm had already moved in.
"I heard a big boom," Hines said. "I put my foot on the floor, and it was this deep."
Hines said people often dump debris in the culvert behind her house. Monday, she said it filled with water, flooding her yard and then her home.
"When I got up there was this much water on the floor, and everything was floating," Amy Hines said.
Hines' daughter Amy said the water was coming in through the baseboards and also a doggy door. In all, about 4 inches of rain filled the house.
Charlotte said so far, her insurance told her this wouldn't be covered, but they're sending out an agent Friday. What'll she do until then?
"I have no idea. I don't have enough money to completely revamp this house. I don't have that much in savings," Hines said. "I just live on Social Security."
We have reached out to her insurance company and the county to find out what can be done for Charlotte. In the meantime, she and her daughter are going to be staying in a small camper trailer nearby.