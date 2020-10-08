A pleasant start to your Thursday in Phoenix.
Temps will start out in the 70's this morning and climb to around 101 degrees later this afternoon.
Plan on a dry and sunny day.
A couple of storms systems out of California will help to drop our highs a bit, kicking us out of the 100-degree territory for your weekend.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to low 90's.
Next week the weather will warm up a bit, but we should avoid the dreaded 100's. Some forecast models though say that is not a slam dunk. We may not be out of the woods yet when it comes to the heat.
Highs for now will remain in the upper 90's for the middle of next week.