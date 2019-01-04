A quick warm-up is in the forecast Friday before another winter storm brings Valley rain and mountain snow this weekend.
Morning lows around the Valley are dipping into the 30s Friday morning, but any freezing temperatures should be short-lived. High pressure briefly building into the state will allow afternoon highs to warm about 10 degrees in comparison to Thursday with sunshine.
By Saturday, subtropical moisture associated with an area of low pressure near Baja will stream into Arizona and create cloudy skies. Meanwhile, a trough from the Northwest will also track into the state. This setup will produce widespread rain for the Valley Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.
Valley rainfall totals will range from a tenth to a half an inch. Snow levels will dip to about 4500 feet in northwest Arizona and 6500 feet in the White Mountains Saturday evening through Sunday. Significant snow is expected in Flagstaff at about 6 to 8 inches. Prescott could see about 1 to 2 inches, with Heber at 3 to 4 inches, Show Low at 1 to 2 inches and Grand Canyon Village at 4 to 6 inches. Expect winter driving conditions.
Temperatures will tumble Sunday, before drying and a warm-up returns Monday.
Another storm is expected Wednesday night through Thursday.
For Phoenix, look for sunny skies with a high of 66 Friday and a low of 42 Saturday morning. Saturday will include cloudy skies with a high of 63 and a 50 percent chance of rain Saturday evening. Rain chances remain at around 50 percent Sunday with a high of 57. Sunshine and a warmer high of 63 is on tap for next Monday.