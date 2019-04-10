The wind machine is up and running!
Plan on another windy day throughout the state of Arizona.
A dry cold front is moving through the state Wednesday morning, elevating our fire danger.
We have Red Flag Warnings up for the southern deserts, meaning fires could spread quickly if they start.
Temps will be much cooler for today with highs only in the upper 70s.
Tuesday we hit 97 in Phoenix.
By the end of the week we could see some rain in the valley, but it doesn't look too impressive with rain chances later Friday into early Saturday.
Have a great day!