Temps are set to fall for your Tuesday in Phoenix.
Plan on a high temperature of around 91 degree today.
We will se another breezy afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wednesday will bring even cooler temps as a dry system clips the state to the north.
Highs in Phoenix will fall to 88 degrees, six degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.
That cooling system will bring increased fire danger to northern Arizona for Tuesday, with Red Flag Warnings up for a good morning of northern, northeastern AZ.
Please use caution.
Temperatures will even out for the rest of the week climbing to the mid 90's by Thursday and continuing into the weekend.