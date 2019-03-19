A great day to catch a spring training game, we are hitting high temperatures in the mid 80's. That is well above our average, we should be in the upper 70's this time of year.
The warm and dry weather will change to clouds and cooler temperatures later this week.
A low pressure system will move in from out west and bring some light showers here in the valley. Best chance of rain will be up along the rim. They could even get some snow above 6,000 feet on Thursday morning.
Cooler temps are on the way too, with highs falling to the low 70's by Thursday. The 80's will return on Sunday!