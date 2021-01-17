Unseasonably warm temperatures continue today and tomorrow before a storm brings rain and snow to Arizona Tuesday.
High pressure over the Pacific is the driving force behind afternoon highs that will rise 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal statewide.
In Phoenix today, look for a high of 77 with sunshine and light winds.
Monday will be a transitional day, as an area of low pressure will ride down the California coastline, become cut off from the main jet stream, and set up shop near Baja by Monday night.
Afternoon highs on Monday will drop about five degrees in comparison to today, and clouds will increase later in the day.
Moisture will be imported into the state Monday evening, and snow will fall across the Arizona-Utah border Monday night, then it will spread further down the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meanwhile, rain chances for the Valley are in the forecast starting Monday night, with the bulk of the rain expected Tuesday.
Rain chances remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
This low pressure system is expected to finally track across Arizona and to the east by Thursday.
Another storm system, this time much colder, is expected to move into Arizona from the northwest during the Friday- Saturday timeframe, bringing more rain and Valley snow.
In terms of rainfall totals, between Tuesday and Friday, the Valley may pick up anywhere from a half inch to just over an inch of rain.
For snowfall, snow levels will drop to about 5500 feet on Tuesday, with accumulating snow expected above 6500 feet through Wednesday morning.
Places like Flagstaff may pick up anywhere from one to three inches of snow, with ski resorts like Arizona Snowbowl potentially picking up three to six inches of snow, maybe more.
Longer range forecasts for snow are harder to peg right now, but it's a safe bet that more significant snow will fall with the next storm expected Friday and Saturday.
Rain chances also return to the Valley forecast with that second storm for Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures around the Valley will hit the mid 60s to near 70 Tuesday through Friday. Lows will bottom out in the 40s Monday morning, then the 50s for the remainder of the work week.
Lastly, wood burning is allowed in Maricopa Country right now, as air quality is in the moderate category.