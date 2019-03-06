Wednesday should be the warmest day of the week and of 2019 so far in Phoenix!
Plan on some spotty rain showers in the Valley Wednesday morning with better coverage in the mountains.
The bigger story will be the gusty winds in the mountains today.
The next storm, due late Friday into Saturday, is bringing a 30% chance for rain to metro Phoenix. Better chances for rain will occur in northern and eastern Arizona. We could also see a few thunderstorms.
The weekend looks dry for the most part with a better storm moving in the region for Monday and Tuesday.
Have a great day!